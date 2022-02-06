Buses stop at Kaliyakavilai owing to lockdown in Kerala

Nagercoil

06 February 2022 19:11 IST

With the covid-19 pandemic, the Kerala government had announced lockdown on Sunday. As a result, the government buses from Tamil Nadu were stopped at Kaliyakavilai, the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, police said.

Only after a thorough examination, vehicles carrying essential commodities coming from Kerala were let inside Tamil Nadu, border police manning the check post said.

With the lockdown in Kerala, Kaliyakavilai and surrounding pockets were deserted as police surveillance ensured that only exempted vehicles and authorised persons were on the move in public places, officials said.

The district administration said that they screened the people from Kerala and only after due tests, the visitors were permitted. Until the results of the sample taken were known, the visitors were told to remain in isolation, they added.