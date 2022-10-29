Bus service launched for school, college students

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 29, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister P. Moorthy flagging off operation of buses in Madurai on Saturday.

Bringing relief to school and college students, three buses operating from Periyar Bus Stand to Chatrapatti and Kodimangalam panchayat in Madurai district were flagged off by the Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two new bus routes in the Chatrapatti Panchayat of the East Assembly Constituency include bus number 23EA and 23ES that ply between Periyar Bus Stand and Kadavur.

While bus 23EA passes via Simmakkal, MGR Bus Stand, Kadachanendal and Oomachikulam, bus 23ES plies via South Gate, Goripalayam, Oomachikulam and Chatrapatti.

“This would be beneficial to the college students and public who found it difficult to commute to Chatrapatti and nearby areas where there are a lot of colleges,” said K. Elangovan, General Manager of TNSTC, Madurai Region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first bus would begin its journey from Periyar Bus Stand at 7.50 a.m., and the last trip from Kadavur is scheduled at 2.55 p.m.

Meanwhile, another bus 23LK would ply between Periyar Bus Stand to Kodimangalam via Simmakkal, Goripalayam, Iyer Bungalow, Oomachikulam and Koolapandi that falls under Kodimangalam Panchayat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Elangovan noted that this service would bring relief to school students which would begin its first trip at 7.35 a.m. and its last trip from Kodimangalam scheduled at 5.25 p.m.

The Minister also took part in a bhumi puja ceremony to lay paver block roads at a cost of ₹7.63 lakh under the Department of Rural Development at the Brindavan Garden residential area in Kodimangalam Panchayat.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Panchayat Union Committee Chairperson Veeraraghavan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app