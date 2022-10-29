Bus service launched for school, college students

Minister P. Moorthy flagging off operation of buses in Madurai on Saturday.

Bringing relief to school and college students, three buses operating from Periyar Bus Stand to Chatrapatti and Kodimangalam panchayat in Madurai district were flagged off by the Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two new bus routes in the Chatrapatti Panchayat of the East Assembly Constituency include bus number 23EA and 23ES that ply between Periyar Bus Stand and Kadavur.

While bus 23EA passes via Simmakkal, MGR Bus Stand, Kadachanendal and Oomachikulam, bus 23ES plies via South Gate, Goripalayam, Oomachikulam and Chatrapatti.

“This would be beneficial to the college students and public who found it difficult to commute to Chatrapatti and nearby areas where there are a lot of colleges,” said K. Elangovan, General Manager of TNSTC, Madurai Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first bus would begin its journey from Periyar Bus Stand at 7.50 a.m., and the last trip from Kadavur is scheduled at 2.55 p.m.

Meanwhile, another bus 23LK would ply between Periyar Bus Stand to Kodimangalam via Simmakkal, Goripalayam, Iyer Bungalow, Oomachikulam and Koolapandi that falls under Kodimangalam Panchayat.

Mr. Elangovan noted that this service would bring relief to school students which would begin its first trip at 7.35 a.m. and its last trip from Kodimangalam scheduled at 5.25 p.m.

The Minister also took part in a bhumi puja ceremony to lay paver block roads at a cost of ₹7.63 lakh under the Department of Rural Development at the Brindavan Garden residential area in Kodimangalam Panchayat.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Panchayat Union Committee Chairperson Veeraraghavan and others were present.