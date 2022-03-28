Buses go off road, passengers affected in Madurai

Members of trade unions stage road roko in front of railway junction

More than a thousand members of various trade unions staged a protest in front of Madurai railway junction as part of the nationwide strike against the “wrong economic policies of the Centre” on Monday.

The protesters blocked West Veli Street for nearly an hour, raising slogans against the Central government for replacing labour laws by labour codes “in favour of corporate sector.” Members of Centre for Indian Trade Unions, HMS, INTUC, AITUC and LPF took part in the agitation.

CITU district secretary R. Deivaraj said the Centre should give up its attempt to privatise electricity supply. It had proposed to privatise power distribution through Electricity Amendment Bill 2021. “If this bill is passed, the Centre would later privatise even electricity generating public sector units,” he said.

The agitators said the ₹1,500 increase in wages of Anganwadi workers announced by the Centre was yet to be implemented. They also sought ₹7,500 relief for six months for workers of informal sector who had lost employment during the COVID-19 lockdown. The trade unions demanded that the new pension scheme should be scrapped and the old pension scheme restored.

They said attempts to privatise public sector units such as Life Insurance Corporation, banks and defence sector would lead to job loss. Besides, the move would do away with reservation in jobs, Mr. Deivaraj said. The protest was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, in which district secretaries Rajasekaran (INTUC), Nanda Singh (AITUC) and Karunanidhi (LPF) took part.

Mr. Deivaraj said only around 10% of TNSTC buses plied on the road in Madurai district. Banking and insurance transactions were affected as employees abstained from work.

Lack of bus services badly affected office-goers and students in the morning. The small number of buses operated by the TNSTC were crowded. However, private buses and minibuses came to the rescue of stranded passengers.

A lot of two-wheelers were seen entering MGR Integrated Bus Stand at Mattuthavani to pick up office-goers and students who were returning home. However, later the bus stand wore a deserted look with a very few passengers waiting at the bus bays.

"As the news about bus strike spread in the morning, people chose to remain indoors and cancelled their travel plan so as not get stranded midway," a TNSTC officical at the bus stand said.

With only Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai, the labour wing of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam not participating in the strike, only a limited number of buses could be operated. "We operated only five buses to Tirunelveli in the last two hours," said a timekeeper. With no buses available to go to Nagercoil, the passengers were asked to reach Tirunelveli to take connecting bus service from there.