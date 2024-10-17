ADVERTISEMENT

Buses from New Bus Stand to pass through Meenambigai Bungalow in Virudhunagar

Published - October 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Buses being operated on Sivakasi and Madurai routes from Virudhunagar New Bus Stand are being allowed to pass through Meenambigai Bungalow bus stop/ Old Bus Stand with effect from Wednesday.

Similarly, the buses proceeding to Tirumangalam and Madurai from New Bus Stand are being operated via Meenambigai Bungalow and Old Bus Stand.

Virudhunagar district administration had started to operate the New Bus Stand from August 21.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan said that the new arrangement of bus operation has been made following demand from the people of the town.

Town buses proceeding from New Bus Stand towards Kalligudi and Tirumangalam would go via MGR statue junction, Aathupalam, Old Bus Stand and return via the same route.

Mofussil buses proceeding to Madurai via Kalligudi and Tirumangalam would go via MGR Statue junction, Aathupalam and Meenambigai Bungalow bus stop.

Mofussil buses proceeding from Sivakasi to Madurai would go via MGR Road, New Bus Stand, Karumathi Madam, Aathupalam, Meenambigai Bungalow, towards Kalligudi and return in the same route.

