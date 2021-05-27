The district administration has deployed two buses fitted with oxygen cylinders to transport COVID-19 patients from their homes to screening centres and hospitals.

While one bus has been stationed in Thoothukudi, another has been kept ready in Kovilpatti.

“Each bus has been fitted with 10 oxygen cylinders to transport 10 patients. If there is unusual crowd at the screening centre, the patients can comfortably wait in the buses with oxygen support. And they can also be shifted either to their homes, COVID Care Centres or hospitals based on their medical conditions,” said Collector K. Senthil Raj.

If the patients are found to be having low oxygen saturation levels when they were being taken to screening centres, the oxygen cylinders in the buses would come in handy.

“The oxygen cylinders in the buses have been fitted with flow meters and individual hoods and, hence, the patients will be comfortable,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.