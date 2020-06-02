Buses back on road, come to the rescue of labourers

Buses are back on Madurai roads on Monday after relaxations to the lockdown.

A fleet of 373 buses was operated so that hundreds of workers and labourers who did not have any other means to travel to their workplace. Industrial estates in K. Pudur and Kappalur saw a definite rise in the number of people who came to work on Monday. Kappalur Industrial Estate Association president P. N. Raghunatha Raja said that around 50% of the workers came to work on Monday.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president R. Devaraj said that the opening of bus routes would give some relief to the workers.District joint-president R. Lenin said construction workers, vegetable and fruit vendors will be benefited. Farmers from far away places can directly sell their produce at markets without having to depend on costly private transportation.

However, Mr. Devaraj said, “People are still unsure about timings and have no choice but to wait for long hours to get to their places of work as buses cannot be occupied in full capacity. Some entrepreneurs may be kind on the first day and accept. In the future, it might become an issue," he said.

Glad to work

R. Sumathi from Alanganallur, who went to work at a garment factory in Vadipatti after three months today, said that they were glad to return to work. “One problem we face is that we might have to end shifts early to head back home and not do night shifts or double duty. I wish there are more relaxations from now on,” she said.