Madurai

Buses back on road, come to the rescue of labourers

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation resumed its bus services from MGR Bus Stand in Madurai on Monday.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation resumed its bus services from MGR Bus Stand in Madurai on Monday.  

Buses are back on Madurai roads on Monday after relaxations to the lockdown.

A fleet of 373 buses was operated so that hundreds of workers and labourers who did not have any other means to travel to their workplace. Industrial estates in K. Pudur and Kappalur saw a definite rise in the number of people who came to work on Monday. Kappalur Industrial Estate Association president P. N. Raghunatha Raja said that around 50% of the workers came to work on Monday.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president R. Devaraj said that the opening of bus routes would give some relief to the workers.District joint-president R. Lenin said construction workers, vegetable and fruit vendors will be benefited. Farmers from far away places can directly sell their produce at markets without having to depend on costly private transportation.

However, Mr. Devaraj said, “People are still unsure about timings and have no choice but to wait for long hours to get to their places of work as buses cannot be occupied in full capacity. Some entrepreneurs may be kind on the first day and accept. In the future, it might become an issue," he said.

Glad to work

R. Sumathi from Alanganallur, who went to work at a garment factory in Vadipatti after three months today, said that they were glad to return to work. “One problem we face is that we might have to end shifts early to head back home and not do night shifts or double duty. I wish there are more relaxations from now on,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 8:47:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/buses-come-to-the-rescue-of-labourers/article31728178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY