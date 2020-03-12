Buses and trains disinfected

Sanitary workers have been deployed in larger number in bus stands, railway junction and other places where people gather in large number to neutralise viral infection, if any, by sprinkling disinfecting agents.

In a review meeting held recently to discuss precautionary measures being taken by all departments in the wake of COVID-19, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish instructed officials to ensure disinfection of all public places by deploying sanitary workers in sufficient numbers for spraying disinfecting agents.

She directed owners of private buses and cinema halls to take adequate precautionary measures. In particular, she instructed theatre owners to disinfect seats in cinema halls after every show.

Subsequently, the corporation deployed sanitary workers in the Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand and in the temporary bus terminus at Exhibition Grounds to spray antimicrobials in buses. As buses arrive at bus bays, sanitary workers sprinkle chemical agents while awareness pamphlets are distributed to the commuters. The workers also spray disinfectants on vehicles, particularly autorickshaws and taxis parked in Tirunelveli Junction and in the vicinity.

All trains starting from Tirunelveli Railway Junction are being disinfected by sanitary workers who spray disinfectants in every coach and spray germicides along railway tracks. All railway staff on duty have been advised to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old youth, who had returned from Dubai to his native place of Chokkampatti in Tenkasi district and admitted to the isolation ward of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with fever, cold and cough on Monday, has recovered. His blood samples had been sent for analysis for suspected COVID – 19.

Ravichandran, Dean, TVMCH, said clinical investigations conducted in the TVMCH for a range of infections were found to be negative. “Since the youth responded well to the treatment, he is fine and took normal diet on Thursday. We’re waiting for results of the investigation done for the dreaded virus. We expect that it would be negative. If it is so, he will be discharged anytime,” he said.