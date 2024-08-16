Buses and autos obstruct entry into Sivaganga road

Haphazard halting of buses and autorickshaws near bus stops at Sivaganga road junction on the Ring Road in Madurai results in hardships for other road users.

Vehicles from Mattuthavani, Melamadai, Tiruchi – Madurai highway and bound for Sivaganga and beyond need to squeeze through the narrow curve to join the Sivaganga State Highway. Buses, particularly private buses and minibuses, halt at the turning itself for passengers to board the bus. Sometimes, private buses station themselves at these points for over a minute to wait and pick up more passengers.

In addition to this, autorickshaws, during peak hours, try to intrude into the crowded space to attract passengers’ attention. All these chaos makes the road inaccessible for other vehicles.

Similarly, buses coming out of Sivaganga Road into the NH halt their buses either exactly on the turning or on the NH. Adding to this, buses moving on the NH to Ramanathapuram and other areas had to wait behind the halted buses and autos for no reason.

Not only is this a trouble to other buses and vehicles, but also a danger to vehicles moving at high speed.

In addition to this, vehicles parked outside the eateries further narrow the carriage space thereby preventing easy movement of vehicles.

A traffic police official said, akin to other places, barricades could not be placed on the turn to create a bay for buses and autos. “Placing barricades would obstruct visibility for vehicles following the buses. Also, during night hours, bikes may dash into the barricades, resulting in serious accidents,” the official added.

A meeting comprising bus drivers and auto drivers could be constituted to educate them on dangers of halting on NH, the official added.

“Also, bus shelters could be placed little further inside the SH from the NH road so as to make the passengers stand there, which would eventually push the buses and autos to move inside the Sivaganga road,” the official said.