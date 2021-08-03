THENI

03 August 2021 20:16 IST

Collector K.V. Muralidharan has directed the Transport Department to take action against those bus operators, who did not cooperate with the government in fighting the pandemic.

He inspected the Kottur stretch and found a private bus crew not adhering to the COVID-19 standard operating procedure. The permit for the bus was cancelled and fine imposed for violating the Disaster Management Act, among other MV Act, officials said. Transport department officials found some crew without masks. Fine on 32 buses was imposed and a show cause notice was issued seeking explanation.

