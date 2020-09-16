Private buses resume operation

TIRUNELVELI

They seek permission to take in more number of passengers

Private operators started operating their buses to mofussil destinations on Wednesday since the State Government, while relaxing the lockdown norms for allowing public transport, made it clear that each bus should carry only 50% of its total capacity to ensure physical distancing among commuters.

Even as the government buses started the operation, private buses were off the road as operators said they would incur huge loss if they had to operate the buses with 50% of passengers.

Some private bus companies here resumed their bus services after a lot of pondering. They have decided to operate buses to mofussil destinations from Tirunelveli while abstaining from operating city buses.

Of 174 private buses being operated in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, only 60 buses hit the road on Wednesday.

Though private bus crew carried only the permissible number of passengers even as they leave the bus terminus, fearing possible registration of cases against them for carrying more passengers, the norms were thrown to the winds when they crossed the city limits.

“The TNSTC buses are being operated with more passengers as the number of government buses being operated does not meet the demand. So, we’re also allowing more passengers to board our buses as operating buses with just 50% of passengers will cause hefty loss as diesel price is going up everyday,” said conductor of a private bus company.

The private bus crew expressed the hope that more number of private buses would be operated next week if they are allowed to take in more number of passengers.