TNSTC operates 30 more buses

Even as the State government has decided to resume inter-district bus services and allow train services in the State from September 7, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has weeded out flaws in its services resumed on Tuesday.

As buses were operated from Tirunelveli up to the place closer to the district’s geographical border on Tuesday, commuters had to get down in these places and hire autorickshaw or other private vehicles to take the second bus operated from the neighbouring district’s headquarters to the destination closer to the border. Since these two destinations up to which the buses were operated are situated a few km apart, passengers were forced to hire autorickshaws.

This time-consuming break in their journey irked passengers a lot. So, the TNSTC operated buses up to the district’s geographical borders from both directions on Wednesday. Though there was a break in the journey, passengers, on getting down from the first bus, could take the second bus to continue their onward travel within a few minutes from the point where they were dropped.

“The extension of buses up to the right point where passengers travelling from both sides were dropped was helpful to the commuters to continue the travel without hardship,” opined N. Rajakumar, a service engineer.

In addition to the 301 buses operated in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts on Tuesday, the TNSTC operated 30 more buses on Wednesday in the sectors where more number of passengers travelled with physical distancing.