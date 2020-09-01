Bus services resume up to district borders

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) resumed bus services on Tuesday but buses were operated up to district borders from where there was no connecting service to ensure uninterrupted journey of passengers to reach their destinations.

Its Tirunelveli division operated 301 buses – 147 in Tirunelveli, 67 in Tenkasi and 87 in Thoothukudi districts – in a phased manner. Since maintenance is going on in a big way in the Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand and reconstruction of Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand is under way, buses were operated from Exhibition Grounds (for city buses) and omni bus-stand (for mofussil buses) on southern side of Palayamkottai Central Prison where a huge crowd could be seen from 6 a.m. onwards.

While those going to their destinations within the district did not face any hardship, those who had to go to Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Nagercoil in nearby districts suffered a lot due to non-availability of connecting bus services from the district border.

Those who had to go to Thoothukudi were dropped at Murappanaadu. Since there was no bus service from Murappanaadu to Thoothukudi, passengers suffered a lot. Similarly, those who had to go to Kovilpatti, could travel up to Gangaikondan and Sankarankovil passengers up to Thevarkulam and Tenkasi passengers up to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, from where no connecting bus service was available.

Those who had to go to Nagercoil could reach their destination with some difficulty. Passengers going to Nagercoil had to first board a bus to Valliyoor from where they had to board a second bus either to Viswanathapuram on the Kanniyakumari route or Aralvaimozhi to proceed to Nagercoil in the third bus.

“The government should at least think of operating buses within these four districts,” said most of the passengers, who are all either government employees, bankers or service engineers.

Though the government has instructed the TNSTC authorities to take only 24 passengers in a bus, the crew could not control the crowd that often picked up heated argument with the crew and other authorities deployed in the bus terminus when they tried to restrict the number of commuters to ensure physical distancing in buses. The crew could not even ask passengers to wear mask as commuters just ignored the appeal.

As the omni bus-stand lacked toilet facilities, senior citizens and women suffered a lot.

Similar situation prevailed in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil due to non-availability of connecting bus services from district borders.

Virudhunagar

There was poor patronage for the limited number of buses operated in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

“People from different towns in this district tend to go to nearby districts like Madurai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. With buses being operated within the district limits, the patronage is very less,” said an official.

Dindigul

TNSTC officials started operating buses with half of their capacity in this district from Tuesday. Its General Manager N Ganesan said that 89 buses were operated covering different routes within the town limits and on 38 mofusil points in the district. Commuters travelled to Kodaikanal and other parts such as Perumalmalai and Vilpatti in buses. Though the number of buses operated was 50 %, the number of commuters travelled on select routes was more than 50 %. While a majority of people wore face masks, some did not wear them, the crew said. Buses were disinfected at destination points. Crew offered sanitisers to commuters in some buses, officials said.

In Theni district, buses started plying from 6 a.m. with 60 % of occupancy. About 60 buses including 30 in town bus routes were operated, officials said and added that the last service was operated at 9 p.m. Depending on feedback and requirement, the number of buses would be increased in the coming days.