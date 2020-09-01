Buses start plying to Kodaikanal

01 September 2020 18:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses started plying from Tuesday.

Officials started operating buses with half of its capacity.

According to the General Manager N Ganesan, 89 buses in the district were on the roads covering different routes within the town limits and on 38 mofusil points. Commuters travelled to Kodaikanal and other parts such as Perumalmalai and Vilpatti in buses.

Though the number of buses operated was 50 %, the number of commuters travelled on select routes was more. While a majority of people were wearing face masks, some did not wear them properly, the crew said.

Buses were disinfected at every destination point. Crew offered sanitizers to commuters in some buses, officials said.

In Theni district, buses started functioning from 6 a.m. with 60 % occupancy of passengers. About 60 buses including 30 in town routes were operated, officials said and added that the last service for the day was operated at 9 p.m.

In Dindigul, up to Kodai Road Ammayanakanur, up to Sirumalai and Pandrimalai via Adalur, up to Natham in Natham stretch, up to Batlagundu in Theni road, up to Saminathapuram and Palani on Palani stretch, up to Kallimandayam in Dharapuram road, up to Vedasandur in Karur road, up to Ayyalur in Tiruchi road and one bus each from Batlagundu to Kodaikanal, Kodaikanal to Perumalmalai and Batlagundu to Thandikudi, Pattiveeranpatti to Chitrevu were operated. In Theni district, buses were operated on Madurai Road up to Andipatti, on Kumuli Road up to Gudalur Lower Camp, on Munnar Road up to Bodi and on Dindigul Road up to Periakulam Devadanapatti.

Depending on feedback and requirement, the number of buses would be increased in the coming days, the officials said.