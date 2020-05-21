Private units

Some private companies in and around Chennai have started picking up their employees stranded in their hometowns in southern districts by operating special buses.

A leading two-wheeler manufacturing company carried its employees from this region in six buses and left for Chennai on Thursday as a good number of manufacturing units are about to resume production following relaxation of lockdown norms.

Some firms are keen on getting their stranded workforce back to work. Since most of the workers, who had left the State capital following the lockdown, are stranded in their native places, a company, which has planned to resume production of two-wheelers, sent six buses to Tirunelveli to pick up workers after getting proper permission from the authorities concerned.

Some workers, who left for Chennai in the company-operated special buses, said that their employer is likely to accommodate them on the premises of the manufacturing unit instead of allowing them to stay outside in a bid to safeguard them from infection.

“Since Chennai and nearby districts are struggling hard to contain the pandemic but getting more and more fresh cases than any other district everyday, we’re likely to be accommodated on the company premises at least for now,” a few of them said.