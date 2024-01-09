Bus strike: 90% of fleet operated in Virudhunagar region, say officials

January 09, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Over 90% of buses in Virudhunagar region of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were operated on Tuesday even as many of the labour unions began their indefinite strike pressing for a charter of demands.

However, Virudhunagar TNSTC-CITU functionary, M. Vellaidurai, claimed that only 80% of the buses set out on Tuesday and were not operated as per schedule. “The number of passengers travelled in the buses was very less and that showed the failure on part of the administration,” he said.

The officials claimed that normal life of people were not affected due to the strike.

Though the officials were not divulging the number of employees who did not report for duty, the unions claimed that at least 50% of the employees struck work. As per data given by the administration, out of the 418 buses that were to set out in the afternoon shift, 395 buses or 94% of the fleet were operated.

The officials also drafted 66 drivers and 64 conductors to maintain the bus services. They were drawn from those who had were trained from Institute of Road Transport and those who had taken part in recruitment drive conducted by SETC.

“They were given orientation before being allowed to work,” a senior official said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Labour Progessive Federation and Indian National Trade Union Congress and VCK’s Labour Liberation Front were not participating in the strike.

Mr. Velladurai said that CITU, AITUC, AIADMK’s Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, BMS and HMS were abstaining from work.

The actual revenue collection will reveal the false claims of the administration, the protesters said.

