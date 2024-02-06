Bus stops at Tirupparankundram a menace to road users

February 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The improper positioning of bus stops at Tirupparankundram in Madurai becomes reason for the frequent congestion on the road, rue residents.

“Despite building a passenger shelter to act as a bus stop near the government school, which is around 60 metre away from the previous bus stop, people continue to wait for the bus at the older location,” they say.

Pointing to the hindrance caused due to location of bus stops on either side of the road exactly opposite to each other, M. Manikandan, a resident, says, “The road, which is around 70 feet, will be completely blocked when two buses stop next to each other.”

In addition to this, share auto drivers further clog the road by trying to get into the little spaces on the road, he adds.

As this is one of the major roads that connects Periyar bus stand to Tirumangalam, with the presence of a temple, hundreds of tourists visit the place on a daily basis.

In such a situation, there is no free movement of vehicles on the road. “Every time a bus passes through the road, vehicles following the bus should halt for at least a minute till the traffic gets cleared,” he says.

“Due to this confusion on the road, police presence becomes essential every time to regulate the traffic. In the absence of a police personnel, the entire road gets clogged,” according to another resident.

It is to be noted that an bus accident which took place at the location killed a traffic police personnel who was deployed there to regulate traffic, he adds.

“Either the TNSTC bus driver should start boarding their passengers only at the newly built bus stop or police should instruct people strictly to not use the older place,” he further says.

A traffic police official said the presence of a speed breaker before the new bus stop was the reason for people boarding the bus at the older location. “To prevent this, a public address system should be placed there to instruct passengers.”

Moreover, “having two continuous bus stops within one km is itself an issue, both the temple bus stop and the arch bus stop should be combined and placed anywhere in the middle to avoid traffic congestion,” he feels.

Another issue that is prevailing for over the years is the absence of shelters for people at the arch bus stop near Thiruparankundram bridge.

Many people board bus from the bus stop as there are many government offices such as the sub-registrar office, All Women Police Station and Thiagarajar Engineering college, among others, said Mr. Manikandan.

“Before closing the railway crossing, people used to board buses on Tirumangalam road, but now, as buses pass through Tirupparankundram road, people have to use the place near the bridge to board and de board buses,” he added.

Building a shelter would help hundreds of passengers boarding buses every day from the particular stop, he added.

