Bus stand, STEM Park inaugurated in Thoothukudi

October 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

K .Kanimozhi, MP, inaugurates the renovated Anna bus stand and other completed projects in the presence of Ministers K. N. Nehru, P. Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated newly completed projects, including the renovated Anna bus stand and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Park, built at a cost of ₹248 crore in Thoothkudi.

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi presided over the event in which Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anita Radhakrishnan, Municipal Administration Director S Sivarasu, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and Mayor N.P. Jegan and MLAs and officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nehru said when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Thoothukudi after coming to power in 2021,, only 20% of the works under the Smart Cities initiative had been completed. In the last 25-30 months, the DMK government had worked tirelessly and completed the projects in record time.

In her address, Ms. Kanimozhi said that regular review of the progress and coordination had ensured the completion of the renovated bus stand and other works as per schedule. Thanking the Chief Minister for sanctioning funds for the projects other than the Smart City Initiative, she said the district had been witnessing development in all parts. The roads, underground drainage, drinking water and other infrastructural facilities were in place. Many more would come up in phases.

Meanwhile, BJP functionaries put up the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which caused a flutter, and officials removed the picture. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking the Prime Minister for giving funds for the Smart City Initiative in Thoothukudi.

The AIADMK, for its part, put up posters in parts of the city, thanking their leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for laying the foundation of the projects.

Mr Nehru said that despite being a government function, he was forced to clarify as the BJP and AIADMK had created an unwanted controversy. He said it was the custom for the party in power to dedicate the new facilities to the people and it was unbecoming of the parties such as the AIADMK and BJP to gain mileage.

Without naming their opponents, other speakers too said the public were aware of the DMK’s commitment to the people and the party had kept its promise. Unable to stomach the popularity of the DMK and its leader Mr Stalin, the opponents were apprehensive because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The STEM Park, which has been established on a nine-acre campus in Ambedkar Nagar, has been completed at a cost of ₹28.87 crore. It has a rocket model, space zones and other attractions for students and the general public. It is set to become a big success and Thoothukudi would become a most favoured destination for the visitors, Ms Kanimozhi added.

Mr Nehru also gave away welfare assistance to beneficiaries and opened new buildings in Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti. Foundation was laid for new projects in the district, officials said.

