Bus stand lacks basic amenities

Toilets are yet be thrown open for the public use at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul.

The bus stand, used by thousands of commuters every day, has no proper seating arrangements forcing them to sit on the platforms. “We have to either stand or sit on the floor. It is a pain while waiting for buses. It is tougher for those waiting to board long distance buses,” said S Malli, a resident of Dindigul, who frequently goes to Madurai.

There is only one water dispenser near the bay where buses bound for Chennai are parked leaving commuters to buy bottled water from shops. “For such a big bus stand, is it fair to have one water dispenser? she asked.

A toilet for women was established recently with a sanitary napkin vending machine but it has not been put to use. Construction debris is dumped in front of the doors blocking the way completely.

The pay-and-use toilet near the facility where ₹5 is collected and the other toilets in the bus stand are not maintained properly.

T Rajkumar, a TNSTC conductor, said the lack of staff room for bus conductors and drivers was a huge problem. “We are given a break for 10 minutes between trips and are forced to rush to the toilets located near the bays of buses that ply to Madurai and Palani,” he said.

Commuters say that two-wheelers are parked on all bus bays. Encroachment by shopkeepers on the pavements is another inconvenience to the public and the bus stand lacks dustbins.

The bulbs inside the free toilet for women are damaged leaving women to use pay-and-use toilets.

H Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, gives a long list of discomfort to commuters. He said that the 48 CCTV cameras functioning on the premises are only monitored in the control room at the Dindigul Town North police station. “Only if it is monitored at the Outpost station on the bus stand premises, action can be taken immediately,” he said.

A special team of police should be posted at the bus stand to improve security.