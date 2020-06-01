Bus services, mechanised fishing partially resume in southern districts

Passengers alighting from a TNSTC bus at Venthankulam new bus stand in Palayamkottai on Monday

TIRUNELVELI

01 June 2020 22:59 IST

Private bus operators keep off the roads; public transport yet to be restored in Kanniyakumari; Rameswaram fishers to begin activity only on June 15

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on Monday operated 50% of its bus fleet from 18 depots in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

Although officials were prepared to press into service 450 buses attached to the depots, the miniscule number of passengers was a dampener. City buses and mofussil routes to Ambasamudram, Veeravanallur, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Sankarankovil, Valliyoor, Nanguneri, Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur were operated.

Sanitisers were kept at bus termini and only those with masks were allowed to board the disinfected buses. Drivers and conductors too had masks and gloves and were screened with thermal scanners starting work.

Most of the city and mofussil buses operated in Tirunelveli were seen plying with only 30% passengers.

“Due to fear of infection, people are avoiding buses to reach their destinations, particularly workplaces. Those using public transport will increase gradually and reach the permissible passenger capacity level of 50% before next week,” said conductors.

At Venthankulam new terminus, buses had to share space with lorries carrying farm produce and wholesale vegetable traders shifted from Nainarkulam Vegetable Market. Consequently, free movement of buses to second and third bays were affected. After complaints from bus crew and commuters, steps were taken to move out the lorries.

Private bus operators, who had appealed to the State government to waive taxes for the lockdown period, did not operate their vehicles on Monday, saying they would take a decision only after the government made its stance clear.

In Tenkasi district, 32 buses plied to various destinations with a few passengers.

In Thoothukudi district, 151 buses were operated to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaaram, Udangudi, Srivaikundam and Vilaathikulam. Only those running between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli enjoyed decent patronage.

With the old bus stand under construction under smart city programme, the terminus was shifted to a nearby school playground when the lockdown was clamped. After the lockdown, a vegetable market operated from the playground. It was moved to a ground near new bus stand.

Public transport was not restored in Kanniyakumari district on Monday. Consequently, buses from Tirunelveli were operated only up to Valliyoor. Moreover, those who did not carry e-pass were not allowed to cross check-posts at Aralvaimozhi and Anjugramam.