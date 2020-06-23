Bus services from other districts to be terminated

MADURAI

Owing to the intensified lockdown in parts of Madurai district between June 24 and June 30, public transportation will not ply in Madurai Corporation, Paravai Town Panchayat, Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks, said a press release from the district administration.

Consequently, bus services from other districts will be terminated outside areas under lockdown.

Vehicles coming via Sattur, Sivakasi and Rajapalayam will be stopped at Tirumangalam. Those from Aruppukottai will be allowed only till Kariapatti.

Transport from Ramanathapuram and Manamadurai will be allowed only till Tirupuvanam and those from Sivaganga until Poovanthi.

Vehicles from Singampunari, Kottampatti and Tiruppatur will be allowed till Melur and transportation from Natham till Kadavur.

Collector T. G. Vinay in an audio message to the public said that the lockdown will be enforced strictly and that those with symptoms must visit their nearest health facilities.