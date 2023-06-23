ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bus operators instructed to halt at MKU bus stop’

June 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a communication was issued directing bus operators to halt the vehicles at the designated bus stop at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

The authorities told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian that necessary action would be taken against those who flouted the direction. The court observed that the authorities were entitled to take action if the direction was flouted and disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Nagoorkani, Associate Professor, MKU 

The petitioner complained that mofussil buses did not stop at the university bus stop, particularly in the early hours. He said several people who travelled to the university were facing hardship. Earlier, the court had observed that a direction could be given to the authorities to take immediate action to redress the grievance of the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US