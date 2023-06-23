HamberMenu
‘Bus operators instructed to halt at MKU bus stop’

June 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a communication was issued directing bus operators to halt the vehicles at the designated bus stop at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

The authorities told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian that necessary action would be taken against those who flouted the direction. The court observed that the authorities were entitled to take action if the direction was flouted and disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Nagoorkani, Associate Professor, MKU 

The petitioner complained that mofussil buses did not stop at the university bus stop, particularly in the early hours. He said several people who travelled to the university were facing hardship. Earlier, the court had observed that a direction could be given to the authorities to take immediate action to redress the grievance of the people.

