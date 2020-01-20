Madurai

Bus mows down 15 sheep

more-in

Fifteen sheep were killed when when a tourist bus from Kerala ploughed through the herd here on Saturday night. Police said M. Gunasekaran, 35, of Ramanathapuram, along with three others, was herding some 350 sheep belonging to P. Sivanandi, 45, of Srivilliputtur.

When the sheep were being herded near Pattatharasiamman Temple towards Vadamalakurichi tank, the bus, driven by Pradeep 31 of Kollam, mowed down 18 sheep. Three sheep suffered fractures. However, no case has been lodged with the Srivilliputtur Town Police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 3:49:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bus-mows-down-15-sheep/article30603770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY