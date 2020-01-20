Bus mows down 15 sheep

Fifteen sheep were killed when when a tourist bus from Kerala ploughed through the herd here on Saturday night. Police said M. Gunasekaran, 35, of Ramanathapuram, along with three others, was herding some 350 sheep belonging to P. Sivanandi, 45, of Srivilliputtur.

When the sheep were being herded near Pattatharasiamman Temple towards Vadamalakurichi tank, the bus, driven by Pradeep 31 of Kollam, mowed down 18 sheep. Three sheep suffered fractures. However, no case has been lodged with the Srivilliputtur Town Police.