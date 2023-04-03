ADVERTISEMENT

Bus-lorry collision claims three lives of commuters near Sivaganga

April 03, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

Three passengers were killed and several others injured when the State Transport Corporation bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in Sivaganga District on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three women commuters were killed on the spot while 10 others including the driver and conductor of the bus suffered multiple injuries when the bus and a lorry collided head on at Kuyavanvalasai near Thirumancholai in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said the bus which was proceeding from Thondi in Ramanathapuram district towards Madurai via Sivaganga district had 47 passengers on board. Around 12.30 p.m., when the bus was crossing Thirumancholai, it collided with the lorry from Madurai.

In the impact, the bus rammed into the roadside bushes, while the goods laden lorry overturned on the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivaganga District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy and Superintendent of Police Selvaraj inspected the rescue operations. At least 10 people including bus driver Eswaran (44), Chandran (50) conductor and other passengers were rushed to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital and Sivaganga government medical college and hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Tirupathi (60) wife of Kondasami of R S Mangalam, Keezhakottai, Nagajothi (44) of Meemesal and Ganga (24) of Raginipatti Sivaganga district.

Police probe suggested that the damage was heavy on the bus that at least five rows were destroyed in the melee. Poovanthi police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US