Bus-lorry collision claims three lives of commuters near Sivaganga

April 03, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Three passengers were killed and several others injured when the State Transport Corporation bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in Sivaganga District on Monday.

Three women commuters were killed on the spot while 10 others including the driver and conductor of the bus suffered multiple injuries when the bus and a lorry collided head on at Kuyavanvalasai near Thirumancholai in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said the bus which was proceeding from Thondi in Ramanathapuram district towards Madurai via Sivaganga district had 47 passengers on board. Around 12.30 p.m., when the bus was crossing Thirumancholai, it collided with the lorry from Madurai.

In the impact, the bus rammed into the roadside bushes, while the goods laden lorry overturned on the road.

Sivaganga District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy and Superintendent of Police Selvaraj inspected the rescue operations. At least 10 people including bus driver Eswaran (44), Chandran (50) conductor and other passengers were rushed to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital and Sivaganga government medical college and hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Tirupathi (60) wife of Kondasami of R S Mangalam, Keezhakottai, Nagajothi (44) of Meemesal and Ganga (24) of Raginipatti Sivaganga district.

Police probe suggested that the damage was heavy on the bus that at least five rows were destroyed in the melee. Poovanthi police have registered a case.

