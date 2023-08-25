Bus halt in a wrong place hampers traffic movement on New Natham Road

August 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

Halting of buses on the middle of carriageway on New Natham Road near camp office of Superintendent of Police has been hampering free flow of vehicular movement. With National Highways Authority of India not restoring the bus shelter of Race Course Colony bus stop, TNSTC and private buses halt closer to the New Natham Road-Bharathi Ula Road junction.

With limited opening available on the steel railings put on the pavement, school students and those returning home from offices are seen standing on the carriage way risking their lives. Only one entrance of the buses have a opening for the passengers to get in or get out of the buses.

Worst is the case when buses coming from Race Course Road reach this bus stop through Bharathi Ula Road. Since the drivers abruptly stop the bus at the corner, the rear portion of the buses often block most portion of the inner lane also. It makes difficult for two-wheeler riders to squeeze through the available space.

Presence of traffic police personnel to regulate traffic on the junction during peak hours has not brought any change in the halting of buses.

Often, the blocking of road by buses leads to vehicles trailing them blocking other roads, thus bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

While the City Traffic Police promised to re-locate the bus stop and National Highways Authority of India promised to restore all the bus shelters, the promises are yet get translated into reality.

As a result, passengers are forced to wait in the open without a proper shelter. Their plight gets worse when it rains in the evening.

Ideally, the bus stop should be pushed few metres away from the junction and could be located between the two entrances of the camp office of SP. Early provision of the bus shelter will save passengers waiting there from the vagaries of monsoon.