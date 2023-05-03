Bus drivers park haphazardly, causes trouble for police, public at Chellapandian Traffic Island

May 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The CCTV cameras installed around the Chellapandian Traffic Island for regulating vehicular traffic at this highly-busy point has become useless as the policemen at the point cannot enforce law and regulate the erring bus drivers.

When round-the-clock police control room connected with 54 CCTV cameras was commissioned at the highly-congested Vannnarpet Traffic Island in Palayamkottai in July last year, it was believed that it would ensure strict enforcement of road safety rules. Besides the “electronic eyes” fitted to monitor vehicular movement, the police also fitted public address systems at 18 spots around the place to give instructions or warnings to the violators who haphazardly park their vehicles.

Since 54 CCTV cameras were installed, the police manning the control room can monitor vehicular movement or protests happening even near Collectorate Traffic Island, Palayamkottai Market, Government Siddha Medical College Traffic Island and also along the north and south bypass roads. However, the drivers of government and private buses, show scant respect for the police control room and policemen which defeats the purpose of the gadgets.

The police have created bays beneath the Chellapandian Flyover at Vannarpet for parking the buses for halting to take or drop the passengers in an orderly manner and leave at the earliest. However, the buses would be parked by all the drivers in an awkward fashion that would obstruct traffic.

“While the “tail” of the buses and the “noses” of a few more buses that would be poking across the service road would obstruct movement of vehicles on service roads on both sides of the bridge. Absolute commotion would be prevailing here throughout the day especially between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The bus drivers just trash the instructions of the police personnel deployed here for regulating the traffic and the person manning the CCTV control room. Even though they ask them to move the buses immediately through the public address system, they don’t obey,” says the manager of a hotel at this point.

Since the policemen are helpless, the common road-users pick-up heated arguments with the bus drivers and the policemen only pacify the public as they cannot speak anything with the bus drivers.

Even though the drivers of the buses have been instructed to drop or take the passengers and leave the spot in a minute as this is not a bus-stand, each bus driver, throwing a mean look at the policemen, park their vehicles for at least five minutes to take the passengers even as their conductors were canvassing for the commuters. Within a minute or two, at least six to eight buses arrive at this point to make the situation worst. Even then, the police cannot crack whip against the drivers for reasons best known to the law-enforcers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan, who took efforts for the installation of the CCTV cameras around Chellapandian Traffic Island assured that he would look into this issue immediately and ensure strict enforcement.