HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus drivers have a field day on Tirunelveli roads as traffic police look the other way

The drivers indulge in rash driving, halt buses on the middle of the road, wait for a long time to pick up passengers and obstruct free flow of traffic; spots near bus stops – both designated and undesignated – have become unsafe for road users as the buses halt at will on the middle of the already cramped roads either to drop or take passengers

October 05, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Flouting every rule: When buses are parked haphazardly on the middle of the road for long, as seen in front of Aravind Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli, they block the whole carriageway.

Flouting every rule: When buses are parked haphazardly on the middle of the road for long, as seen in front of Aravind Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli, they block the whole carriageway. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Even as officials ritually conduct road safety review meetings, traffic snarls created in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai by bus drivers, who violate every traffic rule, have made almost all roads unsafe for the public.

Laxity in law enforcement has led to many traffic violations by the bus drivers - they drive in a rash manner, halt buses on the middle of the road, wait for a long time to pick up passengers thus obstructing free flow of traffic, etc.

The spots near bus stops – both designated and undesignated – have become unsafe for road users, especially for bike riders, as the drivers of government and private buses halt at will on the middle of the already cramped roads either to drop or take passengers.

The busy points where traffic snarl being created by the bus drivers in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai are: near Samathanapuram traffic island, near LIC regional office, beneath Chellapandian overbridge at Vannarpet, in front of Chennai Silks, in front of Aravind Eye Hospital, Sripuram, Vaagiyadi Corner in Tirunelveli Town, Lala Corner, etc.

Though all city buses enter Palayamkottai bus stand to take passengers, the buses stop in front of LIC regional office, an undesignated stop, thus obstructing traffic. Those who question the crew face verbal abuse and threats.

While buses entering Palayamkottai from Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur halt at the busy Samathanapuram turning towards the District Police Office to drop or take passengers, drivers of city buses going towards Gandhi Market and Palayamkottai from High Ground park their vehicles at the turning in the west.  “Consequently, this junction witnesses traffic jam throughout the day. This causes hardship to other road users and those having shops here. The buses never move even if there is a trail of vehicles wait behind. Sometimes, in frustration, the affected people have a heated altercation or even scuffle with the bus crew,” says owner of a pharmacy near Samathanapuram traffic island.

 Similar is the case near Swami Nellaiyappar Temple.

 Another major violation is the liberal use of banned air horns by almost all buses, including the State buses. Following complaints from the public, the police and the Regional Transport Office jointly launched a drive recently and the drivers were forced to remove the air horns.

 “Though we submit proposals for periodically cracking a whip against erring bus drivers, our hands are tied by the higher-ups. Consequently, the bus crew show little respect to the traffic police. If we are allowed to act tough, we can make roads safe in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai,” said a police officer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.