Bus driver killed, six passengers injured in accident in Melur

Madurai

05 October 2020 14:06 IST

A driver of a State Express Transport Corporation bus, Sankar, was killed and six passengers, including three women, were injured, when the bus rammed against a stationary truck on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway in Melur in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that the driver of the bus, proceeding to Tirunelveli from Chennai, failed to notice the parked truck on the four-way highway. The bus hit the heavy vehicle from behind at around 2 a.m. Consequently, the driver was killed on the spot.

In the impact of the collision, the front portion of the bus was completely mangled and got entangled with the truck. Firemen from Melur, led by Station Fire Officer, P. Suresh Chandrakanth, struggled for nearly two hours to pull out the body of the driver. However, only after pressing into service a crane, could the vehicles be separated.

The driver’s body is at the Government hospital in Melur. The injured have been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Melur police are investigating