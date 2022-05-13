Bus crew resorts to flash stir after attack by college students

In a flash strike, buses operated by the TNSTC were off the road for about an hour after a bus crew alleged that they were assaulted by some college students here on Friday.

At around 7.30 a.m., when a bus was returning from Peikulam to Virudhunagar town, the driver and conductor had reportedly cautioned the commuters not to travel on the footboard. As the bus was approaching a police checkpost, the driver had stopped and complained to the police personnel, who in turn, directed the footboard travellers to get inside.

As the bus left the spot and was heading towards the Virudhunagar bus stand, the boys, again seemed to have travelled on the footboard. Irritated, the driver had picked up a wordy duel in which some students had used unparliamentary words.

When the bus reached the bus stand, other drivers and conductors came together and told the students to behave themselves. During this point, they were roughed up, the students alleged. In turn, the drivers and conductors also said that some of the students attacked them. Three TNSTC employees identified as Periakaruppan, Jayaraman and Muthukaruppan were admitted in Virudhunagar Government Hospital. Four students were interrogated by the police.

The sudden strike in the morning for about an hour resulted in many commuters looking for alternative means of transportation as the buses were parked in a haphazard way in the bus stand. Only around 10 a.m., the situation eased, the police said.