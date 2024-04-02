GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus conductor injured in stone pelting in Tirunelveli

April 02, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

The conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was injured when unidentified persons pelted stones on Tuesday.

 Police said unidentified persons pelted stones on the Cumbum to Tiruchendur TNSTC bus as it was crossing Navalakshmipuram near Srivaikundam with 40 passengers around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The bus conductor, Karthik Raja, suffered bleeding injury in the attack, while the front and the rear windscreens of the bus were damaged.

 As the shocked driver, Sudalai Mani, halted the bus, the gang attacked the vehicle with sickles. However, the driver immediately took the bus to Alwarthirunagari hospital where Mr. Karthik Raja was treated for the injury.

 After dropping the passengers at Tiruchendur, Mr. Sudalai Mani filed a complaint with Alwarthirunagari police. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits involved in the attack.

