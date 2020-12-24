Madurai

Burnt body of man found in flower shop

A fully-burnt body of a 45-year-old man, R. Murugan of Anuppanadi, was found in a flower shop at Othakadai here on Thursday morning.

Police said the man, a garland-maker, was employed in a shop run by K. Anand of Suthanthira Nagar. After buying materials for the next day’s work, the two had returned to the shop at around 8.30 p.m.

The police said Murugan was drunk when he was left alone in the shop where he used to to stay. Superintendent of Police N. Sujit Kumar inspected the scene. Othakadai police have registered a case of suspicious death.

