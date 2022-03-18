Burnt body of man found in Dindigul village

Second such incident reported in the district within a week’s time

A 35-year-old man was burnt to death in Reddiyarchatram police station limits in Dindigul district on Friday. This is the second such incident reported in the district within a week’s time.

Police said they could not identify the deceased as 90% of the body was charred. However, a motorcycle was lying by the side of the deceased and the police used its registration number and found that the man was Ganesan, 35, of Appanampatti near Silvarpatti. The police brought the victim’s wife to the spot and with her help identified him.

The body was sent to Government Hospital for post mortem. Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan visited the scene of crime and ordered formation of a special team for investigation.

Preliminary police inquiries indicated that Ganesan was a drum beater and had gone out on his two-wheeler. Whether there was any possible explosion of the two-wheeler or someone with previous enmity had committed the crime was under investigation, the police added.

Only less than a week ago, the body of a 45-year-old man in a half-burnt state was found in Nathapatti near Vedasandur. The police, within 24 hours, arrested three accused and it was revealed that they committed the murder after the deceased objected to the love affair between a youth and the daughter of the deceased.