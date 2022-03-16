Burning of waste near residential block poses health threat to residents

Smoke emanates from the dump yard located in Karpaga Nagar. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Burning of waste in an open space which was originally a waterbody is posing a health threat to residents of Karpaga Nagar. Next to the open space is a compost yard and residents complain about breathing difficulties and other health issues.

They complain that waste materials of all kinds were being dumped at the spot near the residential block and then set on fire.

Located close to the TWAD Board office, the waste is set on fire usually early in the morning and late in the evening. “The impact of the burning waste and the lingering smoke leaves an unpleasant smell which can be felt at least eight to nine streets away”, says a resident. Even dumper bins were set on fire, he added.

A member of Karpaga Nagar Residents Welfare Association C. Ramesh said that the portion of the land was part of the Pudukulam Kanmai. The dumping of waste on the waterbody had resulted in affecting the groundwater levels.

He said that the authorities should take appropriate steps to prevent such dumping of waste on the land and action should be taken against those responsible.

Another resident, A. Venkatesan said that during his childhood days the waterbody used to be full. It was unfortunate that it had dried up. Even worse, now it was being used as a dump yard. “The authorities and the people have to work collectively to stop dumping of waste”, he said.

Madurai Corporation authorities said that a review meeting was held recently with all the officials concerned. It has been decided that strict action would be taken against the people who indulged in such activities. The officials would inspect the spot and take appropriate steps in this regard, said an official of the Corporation.