Burning of waste continues

Cattle and stray dogs rummage the household waste dumped and set on fire on GTN Road in Dindigul.

Burning of waste dumped near G.T.N. Road here is quite common sight for commuters and residents .

T. Karuppiah, a local resident, says the situation has been the same for the past 10 years. In fact, 10 sanitary workers of the corporation dump the waste collected from homes in the area at around 8 a.m. daily.

Taking a cue, residents too dump the waste or throw trash bags from their cars while crossing the road. Butchers discard chicken and goat waste too making the situation worse.

The dump is a hodgepodge of household items like mattresses, sheets, plastic containers, thermocol or rexine items, rubber footwear and tyres, he says.

A portion of degradable waste is loaded into the corporation vehicle but non-biodegradable waste is burnt after a few days nonchalantly.

A few trees like punga and vaagai that were planted by Pasumai Kaapom, a private organisation, wither due to the burning of waste.

The smoke and stench persist for hours together making it difficult for the locals to breathe and shop owners do not provide visibility to the commuters.

There are two schools - one on the left and the other on the right - 200 metres away from the dumping area. The difficulty of students, teachers and others in the educational institutions can be easily understood.

No step has been taken to improve the situation despite repeated complaints to the corporation authorities and sanitary workers to regulate waste management, say residents.

Stray dog menace is another problem plaguing the area. There are about 20 dogs roaming in the area causing all kinds of difficulties to the residents and visitors.

The situation is the same on Central Road in Dindigul where unsegregated garbage dump is burnt in the open quietly and daily.

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places in 2016 and any violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹25,000 but nobody listens to these norms nowadays.