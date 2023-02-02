Burning, accumulation of garbage in crematoriums irk residents of Chinnalapatti town

February 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Mounds of garbage dotting many streets and crematoriums in Chinnalapatti town panchayat is putting to shame what the town was once known for – best practice of solid waste management.

The 18-ward town panchayat is the largest in the district and generates eight tonnes of waste on a daily basis. Twenty-five permanent sanitary workers and 70 women self-help group members assist in garbage collection in the town through five battery-operated vehicles, according to officials.

Though a majority of the waste is processed at the Resource Recovery Centre at Anjugam Colony on Sempatti Road, dumping and burning of garbage on the premises of three crematoriums has become a routine in recent times.

The half-burnt pile of garbage near the crematorium at Keelakottai on Chinnalapatti Bypass Road, on Mettupatti to Ramanathapuram Road and at the burial ground used by the Arunthathiyar community on Kasturba Road is not only an eyesore for commuters but also a health hazard for the residents nearby.

“The burning has become severe in recent months. Who would hold the ones responsible for this pollution-causing activity? The accumulated garbage is also acting as a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said T. Karthi, a resident.

Another affected resident points out how it makes using the crematorium difficult and hampers the performance of rituals. Further, the stench is unbearable.

Sources added that despite repeated requests made by the ward members during the panchayat council meetings for a new site, nothing has taken shape yet.

Garbage is also dumped in Velliangiri channel flowing through Gandhigram which has polluted the water tanks in nearby panchayats.

When contacted, Executive Officer P. Selvaraj said that plans were afoot to finalise a new site for setting up a new Resource Recovery Centre to meet the growing waste generated from the town. He added that he would look into the issue. Four new battery-operated vehicles had arrived, which would be pressed into service soon.