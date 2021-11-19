Burial urn containing human skull, bones unearthed

A burial urn, which was excavated recently by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Aditchanallur in the district, was opened in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj and MP Kanimozhi on Friday.

The burial urn contained human skull, bones and mud pots.

When the ASI team, led by Regional Director Arun Raj, excavated the ancient civilization sites of Aditchanallur recently as they resumed the exercise, a burial urn was excavated in addition to the 12 burial urns recovered earlier on several occasions. The recently recovered burial urn was found near the lime-plastered floor and hence the ASI experts expected that the urn might contain some interesting artefacts.

It contained a human skull and leg bones and small mud pots, which are expected to contain paddy. The ASI experts also anticipate that weapons could have been buried near the spot where the burial urn was excavated.