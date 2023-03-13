Burial issue: Collector asked to inspect and submit report

March 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector to conduct an inspection after a petition sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the burial of dead bodies on the premises of a substation belonging to the Tangedco in Vembur village in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Murugesan of Dindigul district. He complained that people were attempting to bury dead bodies inside the Tangedco substation in Vembur. However, the State had submitted that the burial was taking place outside the limits of the substation and not on the substation premises.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed Dindigul Collector to conduct a spot inspection along with Tangedco Superintending Engineer and Dindigul District Surveyor. Revenue Divisional Officer Palani was also directed to be present at the time of inspection and assist the Collector in the inspection. The Collector was directed to conduct the survey and file a report on March 16.

The court made clear that if any burial had been made inside the area allocated to Tangedco, it would not hesitate to order for exhuming the bodies and re-burial in an appropriate place.