Burglary gang busted in Sivaganga

Sivaganga district police have busted a burglary gang and recovered 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The police identified the arrested persons as S. Karuppiah (38) of Sirvayal, Babu Hussain (29) of Tiruppattur, J. Prem Kumar (24) of Maruthangudi, I. Rajendran (36) of Pudukottai and P. Palpandi (29) of Tiruppattur and Vigenshwaran.

The police said that an unidentified gang was involved in striking at the locked houses in Tirupattur, Nerkuppai, Siravayal and Themmapatti for the last one year. A special team of police, led by the Tiruppattur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. Athmanathan, held two persons, Karuppaiah and Hussain, during a vehicle check and found them carrying some gold jewels.

During interrogation, they revealed about their involvement in burglary.

Based on their confession, others were arrested and 10 sovereigns of gold and 10 kg of silver materials were recovered, Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh said.

He appreciated the police personnel, including the Sub-Inspector, Rajavel, Saravanan, Bakrudeen and Siva.

