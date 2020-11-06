Burglary attempt at nationalised bank near Madurai

Madurai

06 November 2020 15:26 IST

Police said the burglar’s entry into the bank was recorded on CCTV, and an investigation is on

An unidentified man broke into the Sedapatti branch of a nationalised bank near Madurai, in a vain burglary attempt on Thursday night.

The police said that the attempted crime came to light when staff members reported for duty on Friday morning.

The lone burglar had cut open a window at the rear of the building, using a gas cutter at around 9 p.m. After gaining entry into the bank, he tried to lay his hand on valuables, but could not do so. Police suspect that fearing the anti-burglary alarm might go off, the culprit escaped from the scene.

The man’s entry into the bank was recorded by the closed circuit television camera network. The police said that the identity of the man, who was wearing a mask, was being ascertained. The bank did not have a night watchman.

Sedapatti police have registered a case.