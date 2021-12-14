Four burglars held

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested four burglars and recovered 44 sovereigns of gold ornaments from them.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, unidentified persons burgled the house of exporter M. Antony Raj, 53, at Kathirvel Nagar on October 8. The SIPCOT police investigating the case with the help of the CCTV footages collected from the area found that K. Karthik Raja, 24, of Rathnapuri in Coimbatore district, his brother K. Rajaram, 26, J. Manoj, 35, of Amman Nagar in Salem and V. Dileep Diwakar, 26, of Surya Nagar near Nilakkottai in Dindigul district were involved in the crime.

As they were lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison after being arrested in a case of burglary in Kanchipuram district, they were arrested again and grilled by the special team that led to the recovery of the booty.

They are facing several cases of burglary registered in Kanchipuram, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Tirupur districts, Mr. Jayakumar said.