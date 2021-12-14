Madurai

Four burglars held

The police have arrested four burglars and recovered 44 sovereigns of gold ornaments from them.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, unidentified persons burgled the house of exporter M. Antony Raj, 53, at Kathirvel Nagar on October 8. The SIPCOT police investigating the case with the help of the CCTV footages collected from the area found that K. Karthik Raja, 24, of Rathnapuri in Coimbatore district, his brother K. Rajaram, 26, J. Manoj, 35, of Amman Nagar in Salem and V. Dileep Diwakar, 26, of Surya Nagar near Nilakkottai in Dindigul district were involved in the crime.

As they were lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison after being arrested in a case of burglary in Kanchipuram district, they were arrested again and grilled by the special team that led to the recovery of the booty.

They are facing several cases of burglary registered in Kanchipuram, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Tirupur districts, Mr. Jayakumar said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 9:00:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/burglars/article37955076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY