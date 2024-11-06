 />
Burglars steal valuables, drive away car in Uthampalayam

Published - November 06, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house near Uthamapalayam and decamped with 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹50,000 cash. The burglars also drove away the car parked within the compound wall of the house in Anamalayanpatti under Rayappanpatti police station limits in Theni district.

Police said R. Rajan, who runs a medical shop, locked his home at R.K. Gaden and left for Chennai to celebrate Deepavali with his son. On returned home on Wednesday, he was shocked to find the car missing. Later, he found the front door of the house broken open. He also saw that the burglars had broken open two almirahs and stolen the valuables.

When the police went through the closed circuit television camera video footage, they found an unidentified person spraying paint on the CCTV camera before entering the house. They suspect the involvement of more than one person in the crime.

Forensic experts have lifted finger print from the spot.

50 sovereigns stolen from house in Tirunelveli

Meanwhile, some 50 sovereigns of gold was stolen from the house of a village administrative officer, Anthony Thangaduri, in IOB Colony in Pazhaya Pettai.

Police said Thangadurai and his wife, Sengol Mary, who works as a nurse, left for work in the morning. Thangadurai’s relative came to the house around 12.30 p.m. when he found the rear door broken open and the gold jewellery missing. The theft occurred within one-and-a-half hours after the inmates left, locking the house behind them.

The police suspect that someone who was aware of the movement of the inmates of the house could have swiftly operated during the day.

Pettai police have registered a case and are investigating.

