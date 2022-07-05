Burglars murder woman, take away 10 sovereigns of gold

Unidentified burglars murdered a 67-year-old woman, M. Gandhi of Tiruvarangam Backiyapuram near Muthukulathoor in the district, and took away over 10 sovereigns of gold on Monday night. Police said the crime came to light only on Tuesday morning.

The police said Gandhi was living alone in her house in East Street as all her children were living in Chennai. The burglars entered her house by breaking open the rear door and strangulated Gandhi to death. A gold chain and her ear rings were missing from the body.

The police suspect that someone known to the woman could be behind the murder. A sniffer dog was deployed at the scene of crime, where the police found a pair of gloves.

Keezha Thooval police have registered a case.