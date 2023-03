March 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Three unidentified person burgled ₹14 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of a teacher in Vadakkankulam in the district on Wednesday night.

Police said the persons entered the house of Shakila, 55, of Vadakkankulam on Wednesday night with machetes and threatened her daughter Mary Selshiya, 2, and her. They took 32 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house and escaped. After they fled, Ms. Shakila informed Panagudi police. A case was registered.