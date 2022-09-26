Madurai

Burglars decamp with jewellery

Unidentified persons decamped with valuables, including 22 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth over ₹6 lakh, from a locked home in Dindigul on Sunday.

The couple, K. Murugesan, 47, and M. Angalaeeshwari, 40, said they had gone to their shop at Bodinaickenpatti. Upon returning home, located on Naicker Street in Balakrishnapuram in the evening, they found that the lock of the house was broken and jewellery stolen from the almirah.

Dindigul Taluk police said investigation was on and that they were using CCTV camera footage from a neighbour’s house to trace the burglars.


