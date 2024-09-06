ADVERTISEMENT

Burglars decamp with gold, cash and drive away parked car near Sattur

Published - September 06, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, unidentified persons broke into the house of C. Murugan, 44, and decamped with gold jewellery, cash and drove away a car parked in the house in Pokkuvarathu Nagar under Sattur Taluk Police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Murugan was running a transport office in Sattur.

His cousin had left his car at Murugan’s house and taken Murugan’s car for some purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Murugan had gone to his office on Thursday, his wife had locked the gate and left for shopping around noon. Later, she went to Murugan’s office and the couple returned home at around 2 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were shocked to find the car with Kerala registration missing from the parked space. The couple then found that the rear gate lock was broken open and 2 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹ 2,000 were missing.

Besides, the car key left in the key stand was also missing. Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of burglary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US