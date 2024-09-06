Burglars decamp with gold, cash and drive away parked car near Sattur

In a shocking incident, unidentified persons broke into the house of C. Murugan, 44, and decamped with gold jewellery, cash and drove away a car parked in the house in Pokkuvarathu Nagar under Sattur Taluk Police station limits.

The police said that Murugan was running a transport office in Sattur.

His cousin had left his car at Murugan’s house and taken Murugan’s car for some purpose.

After Murugan had gone to his office on Thursday, his wife had locked the gate and left for shopping around noon. Later, she went to Murugan’s office and the couple returned home at around 2 p.m.

They were shocked to find the car with Kerala registration missing from the parked space. The couple then found that the rear gate lock was broken open and 2 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹ 2,000 were missing.

Besides, the car key left in the key stand was also missing. Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of burglary.