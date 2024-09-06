GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars decamp with gold, cash and drive away parked car near Sattur

Published - September 06, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, unidentified persons broke into the house of C. Murugan, 44, and decamped with gold jewellery, cash and drove away a car parked in the house in Pokkuvarathu Nagar under Sattur Taluk Police station limits.

The police said that Murugan was running a transport office in Sattur.

His cousin had left his car at Murugan’s house and taken Murugan’s car for some purpose.

After Murugan had gone to his office on Thursday, his wife had locked the gate and left for shopping around noon. Later, she went to Murugan’s office and the couple returned home at around 2 p.m.

They were shocked to find the car with Kerala registration missing from the parked space. The couple then found that the rear gate lock was broken open and 2 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹ 2,000 were missing.

Besides, the car key left in the key stand was also missing. Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of burglary.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.