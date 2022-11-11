Burglar who struck four houses in city falls in police net

With the arrest of a notorious burglar, A. Benjamin (32), Madurai city police have solved four burglary cases reported in S.S. Colony and Koodal Pudur police stations in two days in October.

The police have recovered two gold chains and cash ₹ 9.60 lakh from him. Having been released from jail in Palayamkottai, Benjamin stole a bike there and rode all the way to Madurai.

After making recce of locked houses, he struck three houses under S.S. Colony police station limits on October 15 and another house under Koodal Pudur police station limits on October 17.

“His modus operandi is to gain entry into locked houses through the balcony. In some cases, he had climbed up the trees close to the house and jumped into the balcony,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal.

Some of the houseowners had made his job easy by leaving the keys in the house which helped him to open the almirahs without any difficulty and lay hands on the valuables.

He would take oil from the houses and leave a coat of oil at the spots he would have touched so as to remove the fingerprints.

However, much to his disappointment, the crime team of S.S. Colony traced his fingerprints from one of the scenes of crime.

Even as the police identified him with his fingerprints, Madurai city police got information that he fell in the net of Tirunelveli police.

During interrogation, he had reportedly confessed to the four burglaries in Madurai and the police recovered ₹ 9.60 lakh cash and gold chains.

“He has been a lone operator and would carry only one iron rod to break open the doors,” Mr. Rajadurai said.

The police said that he has a dozen crime cases, including robbery and burglary, in Madurai and Tirunelveli districts, pending against him.

The interrogation also revealed that Benjamin would use the proceeds of the crime on women and also has invested in some of his businesses like hollow blocks, poultry and used car sales.