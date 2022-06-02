Burglar from Telangana held for crime in Dindigul

An accused hailing from Warangal district in Telangana was arrested on Thursday in connection with a burglary reported in MVM Nagar 7th Street in Dindigul recently.

Following a complaint preferred by a retired college professor, Rajagopal, 70, of MVM Nagar, police had registered a case of burglary. Mr. Rajagopal had gone to Bengaluru a fortnight ago. After noticing that the inmates were away, burglars broke into the house and took away about 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and other valuables. They also struck at two other houses in the locality.

Meanwhile, the police received information that a suspect held in Coimbatore district had confessed to having committed burglaries in Dindigul. Immediately, a team, led by Inspector Rajasekaran, went there and brought him here.

Investigation revealed that the accused, Mani alias Chetti Mani, 40, of Warangal district, had allegedly committed crimes in Dindigul. He was produced in the Judicial Magistrate Court I in Dindigul, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said they were searching for his accomplices, who had allegedly committed crimes in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Coimbatore, Erode and Theni districts.